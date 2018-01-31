NFL players react to Alex Smith trade to Redskins

The Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement in principle Tuesday to trade Alex Smith to Washington for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Of course, that deal shocked the NFL community.

Here's a look at how NFL players reacted to the blockbuster trade:

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj â Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Some how...Some way...they will blame this on me. No doubt ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2018

ï¿½ï¿½ â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 31, 2018

Wow ï¿½ï¿½ â Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2018

At the end of the day itâs a business whether we like whatâs going on or not canât mix feelings with business â Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 31, 2018

Dang ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ didnât see that trade coming â Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) January 31, 2018

Blake Griffin, Alex Smith...... Never forget itâs a business first!! Both great players and great for their teams and they are being shipped out. Itâs a blessing to be a professional athlete but when the business kicks in itâs always tough. â Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 31, 2018

Nothing really surprises me anymore â Niles Paul (@NilesP_) January 31, 2018

Wikipedia you wild for this one.. you got some explaining to doï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/rBmmvtFHjM â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 31, 2018