NFL players react to Alex Smith trade to Redskins

The Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement in principle Tuesday to trade Alex Smith to Washington for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Of course, that deal shocked the NFL community.
Here's a look at how NFL players reacted to the blockbuster trade:
Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZjâ Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018
Some how...Some way...they will blame this on me. No doubt ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 31, 2018
Wow ï¿½ï¿½â Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2018
At the end of the day itâs a business whether we like whatâs going on or not canât mix feelings with businessâ Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 31, 2018
Dang ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ didnât see that trade comingâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) January 31, 2018
Blake Griffin, Alex Smith...... Never forget itâs a business first!! Both great players and great for their teams and they are being shipped out. Itâs a blessing to be a professional athlete but when the business kicks in itâs always tough.â Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 31, 2018
Nothing really surprises me anymoreâ Niles Paul (@NilesP_) January 31, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 31, 2018
Wikipedia you wild for this one.. you got some explaining to doï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/rBmmvtFHjMâ *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 31, 2018
Cousins pic.twitter.com/PetP2znhceâ Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) January 31, 2018
They gotta get Kirk down in Duval.â Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) January 31, 2018
