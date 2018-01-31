Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to Alex Smith trade to Redskins

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement in principle Tuesday to trade Alex Smith to Washington for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Of course, that deal shocked the NFL community.

Here's a look at how NFL players reacted to the blockbuster trade:

Print
"ATN Podcast: Super Bowl Opening Night Recap..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments