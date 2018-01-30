99-Year-Old Former Eagle Predicts a Philly Win in Super Bowl LII

Many fans are hopping on the Philly bandwagon, now that the Eagles are just one win away from hoisting their first Lombardi. However, despite all of the new fans, there are some who have been supporting the team for several decades, like 99-year-old Fred Gloden.

Gloden played halfback for the Eagles in 1941 and is one of the oldest living former NFL players -- Jack Bullas Smith has him beat by one year at 100 years young. Gloden's football career was put on hold when he served in the Navy during World War II. Pro football was still in his system when he came home, so in 1946, Gloden played one season with the Miami Seahawks of the All-America Football Conference.

The Eagles recognized Gloden's 76-year connection to the franchise by hosting a Super Bowl pep rally for him at the Northeast Philadelphia assisted living facility where he resides. Eagles cheerleaders sang "Fly, Eagles Fly" and presented Gloden with his own personalized jersey. Gloden reflected on his time spent with the team, and what it's like watching the game as a fan today.

"You transport yourself back, and you and could remember, then say, 'Oh, I did that,'" Gloden told NBC10 Philadelphia.

However, the former HB doesn't draw many performance comparisons between the team he was on and this year's Eagles.

âWe lost a lot of games [laughs],â said Gloden when thinking about the 1941 Eagles who went 2-8-1.

Gloden is predicting a six-point Eagles victory over the Patriots. If his prediction proves to be accurate, the Philly bandwagon will get even bigger, but few aboard will be able to say they've been tied to the team for nearly 80 years like Gloden.