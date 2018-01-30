DDFP 637: Media Night Recap, SB preview & Alex Smith

Dave Dameshek is joined by Maurice Jones-Drew to revisit the dramatic AFC Championship matchup between the Jaguars and Patriots (12:48), as well as the end of the Vikings' dream of hosting a home Super Bowl. The fellas talk about their experiences in Minnesota thus far, highlighting some great exchanges at Media Night and the pros and cons of cold weather cities (5:33). Then, Maurice makes his official pick for Super Bowl LII and the guys debate whether or not the Eagles actually have the upper hand with Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount on their squad this season (45:30). Lastly, Shek sits down with Chiefs QB Alex Smith to talk about where he could end up playing next year, who should win MVP and whether or not teams need an elite QB to win a championship (57:07).

Listen to the podcast below: