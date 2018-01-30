This Ridiculous Stat Sums Up Bill Belichick’s Dominance

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This isn't Bill Belichick's first (or 10th) rodeo.

Bill Belichick will take part in his 11th Super Bowl as a head coach or assistant, the most among any coach in NFL history. That amounts to 21.2% of all Super Bowls in NFL history and 34.4% of all Super Bowls since his first appearance as the Giants defensive coordinator in 1986. â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 30, 2018

2. A lot can happen in 10 years, guess what Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was up to in 2008.

Doug Pederson gets that he and the Eagles are the underdogs. Ten years ago, he was a Louisiana high school coach, when Bill Belichick already had three Super Bowl rings https://t.co/JqreliTsYG pic.twitter.com/ccZMtAkWYr â The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 29, 2018

3. If you're flying from Philly to Minnesota, American Airlines will give you some Eagles swag for Super Bowl LII.

4. Super Bowl LII with feature a battle between two best friends who've known each other their entire adult lives.

Cool matchup to watch in the game - Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. They were roommates together at S. Carolina. Jeffery was a groomsman in Gilmore's wedding. Will see a lot of time against each other in the Super Bowl. â Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 30, 2018

5. James Harrison plans to go another round (or two) with Father Time.