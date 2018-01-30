This Ridiculous Stat Sums Up Bill Belichick’s Dominance

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This isn't Bill Belichick's first (or 10th) rodeo.

2. A lot can happen in 10 years, guess what Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was up to in 2008.

3. If you're flying from Philly to Minnesota, American Airlines will give you some Eagles swag for Super Bowl LII.

4. Super Bowl LII with feature a battle between two best friends who've known each other their entire adult lives.

5. James Harrison plans to go another round (or two) with Father Time.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0