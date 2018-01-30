Tom Brady on gloved hand: 'It's getting better'

Tom Brady's right hand might not see the light of day (at least publicly) until Super Bowl Sunday.

The quarterback took the podium during media availability on Tuesday wearing a gray hoodie and a black glove -- made for him by Under Armour, according to Brady -- on his throwing hand.

"My hand, it's getting better," Brady said. "It's not quite where I want it to be. So I'm just trying to protect it the best way I can. It's obviously a very important part of my body for a quarterback, so I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday.

"Under Armour just made it for me. It's a great glove. It's got a lot of recovery in it, and that's what I need."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brady had the 12 stitches in his right hand removed last week. After discussing his hand, Brady took swigs from a bottle of water he held in with much-scrutinized appendage.

It's anyone's guess how a glove can provide recovery, but the guy wearing it is also a purveyor of "recovery pajamas." He's also a wearer of five Super Bowl rings. We'll leave it to him to explain the science.