Super Bowl Monday social media contest

Having trouble getting back into the swing of things after the Australia Day long weekend?

Then don't despair -- the great Australian tradition of taking the day off for great sporting events continues on Monday!

AFL & NFL Grand Final public holidays, Melbourne Cup Day, the Boxing Day test and now on Monday Feb 5th, #SuperBowlMonday

Obviously you won't be working, or are at least knocking off real early, so we want to see how you will be watching, listening and generally going berserk when the game is on. Whether you will be enjoying a barbie, taking the esky to the beach, backpacking abroad, or maybe just maybe, going to the game itself, we want to see what you are up to!

Share with us on Twitter or Instagram at @NFLAustralia an image of how you will be spending Super Bowl Monday and tell us the story behind it in 25 words or less.

Best entries will win some ripper NFL stuff like Game Pass Vouchers for next season and gear for your favourite teams, so make sure to catch the judges attention by getting your mates to like and share our reposts & retweets of whatever mischief you are getting up to!

And ... remember its a #NoWorkAllPlay #SuperBowlMonday. You get these days off work for a reason -- to watch the game, so why not make a big deal of it!

#SuperBowlMonday -- Game of Skill Prize -- Terms and Conditions

1. This is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged, based upon individual creative merit.

2. The Promoter is NFL International, LLC of New York, NY, United States (Promoter).

3. Employees of the Promoter and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter the competition, as are their immediate families. "Immediate family member" means spouse, parent, natural or adopted child, and sibling (whether natural or adopted by a parent), whether or not they live in the same household as the director, manger, employee, officer or contractor.

4. To enter, entrants must have submitted an eligible entry to one of the NFL International's Australia social media handles on Twitter (@NFLAustralia) or Instagram (@NFLAustralia). Only one entry is permitted per person. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries.

5. All entries must be an independent creation by the entrant and free of any claims that they infringe any third party rights. Entries must not have been published previously and/or have been used to win prizes in any other competitions. Entrants are required to take full responsibility for the content of their entry and for ensuring that their entry complies with these terms and conditions.

6. The Promoter reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who breaches these terms and conditions, or who submits an entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, at its sole discretion, includes objectionable content, including but not limited to profanity, nudity, potentially insulting, scandalous, inflammatory or defamatory images or language. The Promoter's decision will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

7. Entrants in the competition must be 18 years old and over and residents of Australia.

8. By submitting an entry, each entrant assigns all rights in the entry to the Promoter and consents to the Promoter using the entry in any manner the Promoter wishes (including modifying, adapting or publishing the entry, whether in original or modified form, in whole or in part or not at all), by way of all media, without payment to the entrant (of royalties, compensation or otherwise). By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to any dealings with the entry that may otherwise infringe their moral rights in the entry. The Promoter may copy any content submitted as part of an entry, cause the content to be seen and/or heard in public, and communicate the content to the public. It may also allow third parties to do these things.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw or amend the competition as necessary due to circumstances outside its control.

10. The prizes are non-transferable and non-redeemable for cash. Any attempt to resell or auction all or any part of a prize will result in an immediate cancellation of the prize. Prizes cannot be exchanged for another prize. In the event that, for any reason whatsoever, a winner does not accept the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter then that element of the prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that element of the prize.

11. Prizes include the following: Twitter winner -- 1x NFL Game Pass subscription for the 2018 Season and an NFL Merchandise package of the team of the winners choice, Twitter 2nd and 3rd place -- 1 x NFL Game Pass subscription for the 2018 season. The merchandise package will include a team jersey, team helmet and team cap.

12. The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including, but not limited to, indirect or consequential loss) or for personal injury which is suffered or sustained, in connection with the prize, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by laws.

13. The prizes are subject to availability as determined by the Promoter and the Promoter reserves the right to substitute any component of a prize for a prize of equal value at its discretion. The NFL Game Pass subscriptions prizes are valid from August 2018 -- July 2019, and are subject to the terms of use available here.

14. Promotion commences 29 January, 2018. Entries close 10.30am Monday February 5, 2018 Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time (AEDT).

15. By entering the competition, all entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these rules and warrant that they meet all applicable eligibility requirements.

16. The Promoter may use any personal information entrants provide in connection with this competition for the purpose of running the promotion, and also in advertisements, publications, media statements and other promotional material associated with the promotion. The Promoter may disclose the information for those purposes to its related bodies corporate and contractors. If entrants do not provide the information requested they may not be able to enter the Promotion. The Promoter is bound by the Australian Privacy Principles contained in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth).

17. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter may use the entrant's names and social media pieces for any commercial purpose, including future promotional marketing and publicity purposes.

18. Independent financial advice should be sought as tax implications may arise as a result of accepting the prize.

19. In the event that for any reason whatsoever a winner does not accept the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter then the prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

20. Entries will be judged by the Promoter no later February 28, 2018 and the winner's name's will be published on the Promoters social media channels within 30 days of the judging.

21. The winner will be notified in writing by email within thirty (30) working days of the conclusion of the judging or if email is unavailable, by Twitter or Instagram direct message.

22. If the Promoter is unable to contact the winner within 30 days of the judging and the Promoter has made every effort to contact them with the information provided by the entrant then the Promoter will award the prize to another valid entrant.