Matt LaFleur named Titans offensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel's coaching staff in Tennessee is beginning to mold into shape.

The Titans announced Tuesday morning that Matt LaFleur will be their new offensive coordinator. They also confirmed that Dean Pees will be their new defensive coordinator, a move that was widely reported Monday night.

In addition to the coordinators, Vrabel will hire Rams special teams assistant coach Tyrone McKenzie to coach inside linebackers, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

LaFleur joins the Titans after spending last season as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Sean McVay. Under LaFleur's tutelage, he helped Jared Goff emerge from his rookie-season slumber and rise into one of the NFC's top quarterbacks. The Rams finished 2017 ranked first in NFL scoring and 10th in total offense en route to their first playoff appearance since 2004.

The 38-year-old LaFleur will call plays for the first time in his NFL coaching career in Tennessee.

"I am excited to add both of these guys to our team," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "Matt brings an energy and an offensive diversity to our team. He is going to develop an offense that puts our players in position to have success. Matt has worked with some great offensive minds, helped game plan on those staffs, and I am looking forward to seeing him take that next step as a play-caller."

After witnessing what he did in Los Angeles, Vrabel and the Titans' top brass will hope LaFleur can help them get the most out of quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2018 while also building upon Derrick Henry's encouraging 2017 campaign. The Rams more than doubled their points output in 2017 over 2016 (29.8 from 14 ppg) with running back Todd Gurley leading in yards from scrimmage (2,093) and Goff finishing fifth in passer rating (100.5).

Whether he will help bolster Mariota and Co.'s output next season remains to be seen.

With LaFleur's exit, the Rams promoted Aaron Kromer to run game coordinator and Shane Waldron to pass game coordinator.

"I'm excited for Matt LaFleur and his family as he transitions to the Titans as offensive coordinator," McVay said in a statement. "We're grateful for his contribution to the Rams and our NFC West championship season last year."