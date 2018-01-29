Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LII Opening Night

The countdown to Super Bowl LII officially kicks off with Opening Night in Minneapolis. Players and coaches from the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were thrown into the media madness Monday night.

Here's a sampling of what's going down:

Popular guy, not on a riser tonight.

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was asked about the so-called in-house turmoil in New England.

Tom Brady on his future

"Well, I never want to be a detriment to the team. So I think for me, as long as I'm playing at a high level and I make the commitment to take care of myself year-round, I'll continue to play. So I don't know, things change quickly. Anything can happen, but obviously I want to keep playing. I love playing. I just love playing for the Patriots."

Bill Belichick on team reaching Super Bowl

"Last thing I want to be doing is sitting at home with other teams playing. I'm happy to be here. ... Overall our growth as a team, I'd say, has happened day-by-day, hour-by-hour, in some cases meeting-by-meeting."

Tom Brady on how to get Belichick to smile

"Man, I have no idea. ... Navy. Lacrosse. Lawrence Taylor. Bon Jovi. Those four."

Bill Belichick got off the plane wearing a hat that is special to him.



His dad's.



Bill Belichick got off the plane wearing a hat that is special to him.

His dad's.

Tom Brady on Josh McDaniels

"It's interesting. He and I have been so in the moment. We haven't talked too much about the future and his plans and so forth. I know there's always been a lot of opportunity for him. He's a great coach. He should get a lot of opportunities because when you're a great coach, that's what you get. Any team would want him to be the leader of the organization. If this is our last game together, we're going to try to make the best of it. We've still got a week of prep. There's a lot of important things ahead for us. I enjoy that part of it as much as I enjoy, not quite as much as the game, but I don't mind it, and I don't think he does either. So we need to create another special memory but that's going to take a win. That's going to be tough to come by."

Danny Amendola on Bill Belichick

"I've seen him laugh or smile two times, and both after Super Bowl wins. That's the mentality we bring in every day. It's all business, it's all work."

Bill Belichick on Jim Schwartz

"I can't say enough good things about Jim Schwartz. He's one of the smartest people I know. .. Schwartzy...he's one of the best guys I've worked with. ... He's a really talented person. Look, I couldn't say a bad thing about Jim Schwartz."

Danny Amendola on the meaning of the Patriot Way

"Be a good teammate and don't say too much."

Danny Amendola on getting Belichick to smile

"I've only seen him smile a couple of time and it's usually late at night around this time of year after we win a Super Bowl. That's how I plan on making him smile. I don't have any idea how to get him to smile any other way."

The only way to do #openingnight is to make some great statements on this night I started my STATEMENT WITH MY SUIT!!! #cleanandmean @nfl on @nflnetwork #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/8l9Y1C4THf â Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 30, 2018