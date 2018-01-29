Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LII Opening Night

The countdown to Super Bowl LII officially kicks off with Opening Night in Minneapolis. Players and coaches from the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were thrown into the media madness Monday night.
Here's a sampling of what's going down:
Popular guy, not on a riser tonight. pic.twitter.com/PAUB5DWBjEâ Birch (@sportnewsed) January 30, 2018
Fun fact: @NFoles_9 was 13 when Brady won his first Super Bowl.â NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
And now they're facing off in #SBLII.
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was asked about the so-called in-house turmoil in New England. His answer: pic.twitter.com/ujQWUNvf86â Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 30, 2018
.@jharrison9292 has THIRTEEN siblings.â NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
Tom Brady on his future
"Well, I never want to be a detriment to the team. So I think for me, as long as I'm playing at a high level and I make the commitment to take care of myself year-round, I'll continue to play. So I don't know, things change quickly. Anything can happen, but obviously I want to keep playing. I love playing. I just love playing for the Patriots."
Ever wanted to know @brandincooks' nickname? #SBLIIâ NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
Bill Belichick on team reaching Super Bowl
"Last thing I want to be doing is sitting at home with other teams playing. I'm happy to be here. ... Overall our growth as a team, I'd say, has happened day-by-day, hour-by-hour, in some cases meeting-by-meeting."
When you're the ï¿½ï¿½#SBOpeningNight #SBLIIâ NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
Tom Brady on how to get Belichick to smile
"Man, I have no idea. ... Navy. Lacrosse. Lawrence Taylor. Bon Jovi. Those four."
Bill Belichick got off the plane wearing a hat that is special to him.â NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
His dad's.
Tom Brady on Josh McDaniels
"It's interesting. He and I have been so in the moment. We haven't talked too much about the future and his plans and so forth. I know there's always been a lot of opportunity for him. He's a great coach. He should get a lot of opportunities because when you're a great coach, that's what you get. Any team would want him to be the leader of the organization. If this is our last game together, we're going to try to make the best of it. We've still got a week of prep. There's a lot of important things ahead for us. I enjoy that part of it as much as I enjoy, not quite as much as the game, but I don't mind it, and I don't think he does either. So we need to create another special memory but that's going to take a win. That's going to be tough to come by."
#Patriots QB Tom Brady... somewhere in there pic.twitter.com/AJXt8nUto8â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2018
Danny Amendola on Bill Belichick
"I've seen him laugh or smile two times, and both after Super Bowl wins. That's the mentality we bring in every day. It's all business, it's all work."
Matt Patricia holding court on #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/A0FwmKwELkâ Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 30, 2018
Bill Belichick on Jim Schwartz
"I can't say enough good things about Jim Schwartz. He's one of the smartest people I know. .. Schwartzy...he's one of the best guys I've worked with. ... He's a really talented person. Look, I couldn't say a bad thing about Jim Schwartz."
What advice has Tom Brady passed along to teammates experiencing the Super Bowl for the first time? #SBLIIâ NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
Danny Amendola on the meaning of the Patriot Way
"Be a good teammate and don't say too much."
The @Patriots have taken center stage! #SBLIIâ NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018
Danny Amendola on getting Belichick to smile
"I've only seen him smile a couple of time and it's usually late at night around this time of year after we win a Super Bowl. That's how I plan on making him smile. I don't have any idea how to get him to smile any other way."
Brian Hoyer at #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/3ob1zAjIfxâ Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 30, 2018
Crewâs all here! Letâs do this, #SBOpeningNight! pic.twitter.com/J1caAwDUpWâ NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 30, 2018
The only way to do #openingnight is to make some great statements on this night I started my STATEMENT WITH MY SUIT!!! #cleanandmean @nfl on @nflnetwork #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/8l9Y1C4THfâ Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 30, 2018
Waiting on the Patriots with @ohsnapjbsmoove. #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/9vMVnp7fg7â Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 30, 2018
The Pats are in the house pic.twitter.com/jqV3JhOZSqâ Lindsey Foltin (@LindseyBaseball) January 30, 2018
