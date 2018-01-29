Philly fan paints Eagles logos on neighbors’ lawns

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Philly's latest shot at a Lombardi has taken Eagles fandom to another level.
Delco man painting #Eagles logos on neighbors' lawns https://t.co/8ciBFqStUk pic.twitter.com/l1nPZbGDeOâ Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 28, 2018
2. Smart NFL fans at this year's Pro Bowl went fishing.
Resourceful fans at the #ProBowl!â NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
(âï¸ by @brettkern6) pic.twitter.com/G8pi4kSdbS
3. Big Ben and fellow Steeler Pro Bowlers made sure Ryan Shazier was there in spirit.
My #ProBowl cleats! #DanRooney #Shalieve #PrayFor50 â¨#SteelersNation ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Hh6z25azbAâ BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 26, 2018
#shalieve still tho... you already know what that black shirt under the jersey wasâ 5â£Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) January 28, 2018
Ben thanks for letting me be out there with you guys today!!! #probowlâ Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 28, 2018
4. Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater started the offseason by giving back to his hometown.
Liberty, FL. - With many shootings in the area recently, poverty and low income housing(some even consider it a war zone). I call it the place that raised me. My goal is to bring hope and never lose faith in the community that raised me. It takes a village. Christmas on 15th Ave. pic.twitter.com/o5VKloQB5tâ Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) January 28, 2018
5. Does pineapple belong on pizza?
Despite the Pro Bowl not being in Hawaii, Pizza Hut says orders of Hawaiian pizza (pineapple & ham) were up significantly in the lower 48 states yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gFHIfjEiogâ Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2018