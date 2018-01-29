Philly fan paints Eagles logos on neighbors’ lawns

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Philly's latest shot at a Lombardi has taken Eagles fandom to another level.

2. Smart NFL fans at this year's Pro Bowl went fishing.

3. Big Ben and fellow Steeler Pro Bowlers made sure Ryan Shazier was there in spirit.

4. Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater started the offseason by giving back to his hometown.

5. Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0