The AFC Wins Their Second Consecutive Pro Bowl

On the penultimate Sunday before the end of the football season, the Pro Bowl took place in Orlando, Florida. All-stars from both conferences took the field in the hopes of claiming bragging rights for rest of the year.

With rain down pouring for most of the afternoon, the AFC overcame four turnovers and a 17-point deficit to win the Pro Bowl, 24-23.

For most of the game, the NFC defense was stifling causing all three AFC quarterbacks to throw an interception. Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson came away with two interceptions, but the NFC couldn't hold down the high-powered AFC offense forever.

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr played most of the second half, and he didn't disappoint. He went 11 for 15 with 115 yards, and he threw the game winning touchdown pass to Titans tight end Delanie Walker with 1:31 left on the clock.

To seal the deal, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller stripped sacked Jared Goff.

After the game, Miller and Walker were both named Defensive and Offensive MVP's of the Pro Bowl.

To top it all off, Drew Brees, his kids, and Adam Thielen gave back to the fans who came out to root for everyone who came out.