Social media sights, sounds from the Pro Bowl

The AFC defeated the NFC, 24-23, in the NFL's annual showcase of talent on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Pro Bowl began with an impressive touchdown drive engineered by NFC quarterback Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), who hooked up with wideout Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

We collected some of the best sights and sounds from Pro Bowl action shared via social media.