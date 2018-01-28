Social media sights, sounds from the Pro Bowl

The AFC defeated the NFC, 24-23, in the NFL's annual showcase of talent on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
The Pro Bowl began with an impressive touchdown drive engineered by NFC quarterback Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), who hooked up with wideout Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
We collected some of the best sights and sounds from Pro Bowl action shared via social media.
TOUCHDOWN!â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 28, 2018
A Saints-@Vikings connection as @DrewBrees finds @athielen19 for the score! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/TC0Fe3qxQC
Thielen it in Orlando.@athielen19 gets the first TD at the #ProBowl. pic.twitter.com/aV6DfJO0ogâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 28, 2018
Brees was 7-8 for 68 yards and a TD on that opening drive #ProBowl #Saints pic.twitter.com/zpIYdRKB6Iâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 28, 2018
Brees â¡ï¸ Baldwin, first down! ï¿½ï¿½#ProBowl #WOOTS pic.twitter.com/67sNpakUJkâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 28, 2018
Not a bad view ! pic.twitter.com/IqQVBPy0F8â Brett Kern (@brettkern6) January 28, 2018
We're underway in Orlando! #ProBowlâ NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: ESPN
Time for #ProBowl kickoff on @espn.â Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 28, 2018
But first, a @_bigplayslay23 #selfie ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/SMbPI78zhq
Orlando is litâ¼ï¸#ProBowl #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/BTxjFzZO4râ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 28, 2018
Let's go AFC! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/4wbnSJromgâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 28, 2018
Itâs show time! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/YkIJbnLxVHâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 28, 2018
Time to work. Let's represent the #RavensFlock. https://t.co/jmsHVdm1khâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 28, 2018
Ball out for the #BirdGang! pic.twitter.com/7TX3YYA1GNâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 28, 2018
Don't try these two ï¿½ï¿½#Area29 | #RhodesClosed pic.twitter.com/RWshBy2c08â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 28, 2018
It'S GOOD FROM @GrahamGano! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/M7dZL9Y6x2â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 28, 2018
Mr touchdown himself @athielen19â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 28, 2018
These Vikings players turning up for the NFC!! pic.twitter.com/VKRmOQpz8D
.@HarriSmith22 is congratulated on the NFC sidelines following his Pick-6! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/3KR4iTW5FRâ NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
We see you, @Cantguardmike... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/IzRL99Enxyâ NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
.@TYHilton13 with the nasty move to split two defenders.â NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
44-yard pickup! #ProBowl
ï¿½ï¿½: ESPN pic.twitter.com/s950RBOO7f
Ok, @TYHilton13. Go up and get it! #ProBowlâ NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: ESPN pic.twitter.com/hdlhZDjI2k
âNow we got some juice.â @show_case29 checks in from the sidelines ï¿½ï¿½ #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/1ypU1CpYiCâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 28, 2018
TOUCHDOWN, SHADY!#GoBills #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/os7r529yn9â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 28, 2018
.@P2 times two!â NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
Peterson's second INT of the #ProBowl!
ï¿½ï¿½: ESPN pic.twitter.com/fcJwWRVWxy
2018 #ProBowl MVPs: @delaniewalker82 & @VonMiller! pic.twitter.com/76daI1O3P3â NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
#ProBowl MVPs selfie! pic.twitter.com/8MfBj5QEwvâ NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018
.@delaniewalker82 won this car for being #ProBowl Offensive MVP, and all AFC players won an extra $3ï¸â£2ï¸â£,0ï¸â£0ï¸â£0ï¸â£ for his game-winning TD catch. ï¿½ï¿½@Titans pic.twitter.com/53H39N7A74â Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 28, 2018
