Eagles arrive in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII

The Eagles have landed.
Philadelphia's team plane touched down at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII. The championship game will be played between the Eagles and New England Patriots on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Super Bowl LII will be the first Super Bowl in Minneapolis since Super Bowl XXVI, played between the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins on Jan. 26, 1992, at the since-demolished Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. It is Philadelphia's first appearance in the game since the Eagles fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX on Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Florida.
The @Eagles have landed in Minnesota for @NFL #SB52 pic.twitter.com/K2ThTL34Hsâ Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) January 28, 2018
#Eagles just landed. Players will be given Super Bowl LII trapper hats on their way to the buses. Baller. pic.twitter.com/3ELfBUk1LKâ Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2018
Squaddddd pic.twitter.com/NFaYcOrt4pâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 28, 2018
View all comments