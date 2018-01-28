Eagles arrive in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII

The Eagles have landed.

Philadelphia's team plane touched down at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII. The championship game will be played between the Eagles and New England Patriots on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Super Bowl LII will be the first Super Bowl in Minneapolis since Super Bowl XXVI, played between the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins on Jan. 26, 1992, at the since-demolished Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. It is Philadelphia's first appearance in the game since the Eagles fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX on Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Florida.