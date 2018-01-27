Panthers to start GM interviews with Hurney, Raye

Carolina's search for its next general manager is set to start this week.

The Panthers will begin interviews for the vacant permanent position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The candidate list isn't set, but current interim GM Marty Hurney and Texans executive Jimmy Raye are among those who will interview for the job, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Carolina also plans to interview Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson and is expected to reach out to Titans director of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who spent 16 years with the Panthers, Pelissero and Rapoport added.

"He's had a heck of a career," Bills GM Brandon Beane said of Dawson upon his hiring in May, per the team's official site. "He rose to a level of VP of Player Personnel. He's interviewed for multiple GM positions. To have a guy with his experience and leadership... it's a strong addition."

Dawson's connection to Beane through the Bills and his expected interview with the Panthers completes a Carolina circle. Beane jumped to Buffalo last offseason after spending the previous nine years with the Panthers.

Hurney served in Carolina's front office from 1998-2012, including spending 2002-12 as the Panthers' GM. He stepped in to fill the position vacated by the July firing of former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, who's since been hired as general manager of the New York Giants. Carolina installed Hurney with necessary quickness, and it appears as though his work in his second Panthers stint has earned him a shot at the permanent job. His current contract with Carolina runs through June, Pelissero and Rapoport added.

Raye joined the Texans as assistant GM in 2017 after he was fired by the Colts a year earlier. The former Ryan Grigson lieutenant was the first of two interviews for the vacant general manager position in Houston and is now receiving additional consideration. He also maintains a close relationship with Panthers head coach Ron Rivera from their time together with the Chargers.