Pro Bowl BFFs Last Forever

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1.At the Pro Bowl, players are showing everyone who their BFFs are.

2. Philadelphia Fire Department are making some changes to their uniform.

3. Whoever said kicking was easy, obviously hasn't tried it before.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/956919970969079808

4. The Eagles have fully embraced the underdog mentality.

5. Cheap concessions led to big revenue for the Falcons in 2017.

