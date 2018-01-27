Pro Bowl BFFs Last Forever

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1.At the Pro Bowl, players are showing everyone who their BFFs are.
#ProBowl bros @drewbrees @MarkIngram22 #Saints pic.twitter.com/THMZaB53o0â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2018
2. Philadelphia Fire Department are making some changes to their uniform.
PFD members have temporary authorization to wear @Eagles caps as part of their uniform. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/CMICUUuseJâ Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 24, 2018
3. Whoever said kicking was easy, obviously hasn't tried it before.https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/956919970969079808
4. The Eagles have fully embraced the underdog mentality.
Underdog theme continues - in pretzel form inside #Eagles media house pic.twitter.com/kZZ6xJcV1wâ Ed Kracz (@kracze) January 25, 2018
5. Cheap concessions led to big revenue for the Falcons in 2017.