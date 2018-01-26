Tony Gonzalez to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

Because he retired after the 2013 season, Tony Gonzalez has to wait one more year before the Pro Football Hall of Fame puts his bust in their museum.

Arguably the best tight end to ever play the game, though, will only have to wait a few weeks to make the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

The team announced Friday that Gonzalez will be the organization's 2018 inductee, becoming the 44th player and 48th individual ever to earn the honor.

"Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the most beloved players in the Chiefs Kingdom. As a family and as an organization, we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead this fall."

Gonzalez, who ranks sixth all-time in career receiving yards with 15,127 and No. 2 all-time in career receptions with 1,325, will be celebrated at a banquet in downtown Kansas City on Feb. 24. The official enshrinement ceremony into the Chiefs Hall of Fame will be held during Chiefs Alumni Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in the fall.

"I'm so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family," Gonzalez said. "Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame."