Could this unicyclist be the next Rob Gronkowski?

We all have that uncle who brags about his athletic prowess at family gatherings -- he says he was a state champion swimmer, an All-American football player, and could even ride a unicycle. South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert isn't your uncle, but this Yahoo! Sports profile revealed that he has done all of the aforementioned.

His next great feat could come in April if he becomes the first tight end selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Goedert is at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where droves of NFL scouts are evaluating draft prospects. They're already familiar with Goedert though -- each one of the NFL's 32 teams have sent scouts out to South Dakota to watch the FCS All-American tight end.

This guy is fast becoming one of my favorite draft sleepers. Dallas Goedert of South Dakota State. Good size, athletic, fast and some of the best hands I've seen in awhile. Reminds me of Travis Kelce. Similar temperament too. #Bears pic.twitter.com/WtWZe7G8pD â Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) January 16, 2018

Although the 6-foot-4, 260-pound TE is obviously excelling on the gridiron, catching footballs was not his first love. Goedert began riding unicycles at the age of 12, the unique talent is one he shares with four of his aunts and several cousins.

So, how did he go from riding his unicycle around in his tiny hometown of Britton, South Dakota to becoming a top draft prospect?

Goedert grew up excelling at a wide range of sports including basketball, swimming, water skiing, and football. His experience playing basketball and 9-man football in high school led him to South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier. However, Goedert was hardly a star at the beginning of his collegiate career -- he had no scholarship, was a walk-on, and redshirted his freshman year.

Goedert wasn't discouraged by his slow start and by his junior year his hard work was paying off. In 2016, the tight end had a breakout All-American season where he helped South Dakota win the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. Goedert followed that up with another All-American season in 2017, racking up 72 receptions for 1,111 yards and 7 touchdowns in 14 games.

"His ball skills are ridiculous," Illinois State coach Brock Spack told Yahoo! Sports. "His athleticism, skill level, size and agility are off the charts."

So, in short, Goedert is a walking athletic Swiss Army knife. Good luck to him and the other 110 prospects who are in Mobile this week doing their best to make their NFL dreams come true.