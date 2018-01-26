NFL IQ quiz for Super Bowl: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we move closer toward Super Bowl LII. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here Saturday at noon ET.

1. Tom Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this season. Who was the last quarterback to lead the league in pass yards and play in the Super Bowl in the same season?

2. Only two quarterbacks have started a Super Bowl after having fewer regular season starts that season than Nick Foles had in 2017 (3). Who are the two QBs?

3. Super Bowl LII will feature the biggest discrepancy in career Pro Bowls by any two opposing Super Bowl quarterbacks (Tom Brady 13, Nick Foles 1). Prior to this season, which Super Bowl featured the largest discrepancy?

4. The Patriots have the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense and No. 5 scoring defense. The Eagles have the No. 3 scoring offense and No. 4 scoring defense. What was the last Super Bowl matchup in which each of the two teams ranked top five in both scoring offense and defense?

5. The Eagles won the NFC Championship by 31 points. Prior to this season, just two of the eight teams that won a conference championship by 30-plus points went on to win the Super Bowl. Who are the two teams?

6. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. What was the last Super Bowl rematch in which the loser of the first meeting won the second meeting?

7. The Patriots and Eagles did not meet in the 2017 regular season. When is the last time the Patriots lost a playoff game to a team that they did not face during the regular season?

8. Including playoffs, Tom Brady has only beaten one NFC opponent more times than the Eagles in his career (4). Which team?

9. The Eagles are one of two franchises to have a winning record in the Super Bowl era yet no Super Bowl wins. Who is the other team?

10. Both LeGarrette Blount and Chris Long will have the opportunity to play in and win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons with different teams. Who was the last player to do so?