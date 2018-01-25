Move The Sticks: Inside the Senior Bowl with GMs & coaches

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks had the chance to speak with some of the most successful general managers and coaches in the NFL from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The guys asked Texans coach Bill O'Brien (3:27), Broncos coach Vance Joseph (6:39) and Falcons coach Dan Quinn (10:40) about what they like to look for in a quarterback. DJ and Bucky also sat down with Chargers GM Tom Telesco (14:29), Bills GM Brandon Beane (16:59) and Rams GM Les Snead (20:04) to take you inside their strategy scouting the top talent at the Senior Bowl.