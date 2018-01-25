ATN Podcast: Super Bowl Week Over/Unders

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- check in on the latest news from around the league, including what Cowboys' Executive Vice President & CEO Stephen Jones had to say about Dez Bryant's "antics" on the field (12:00). How quarterback Josh McCown feels about possibly returning to the Jets (17:00). Who won the NFL Merch War in 2017? (24:00) Super Bowl Week over/unders for the ATN crew (35:00). And checking in with Kevin Patra, live from Orlando for a Pro Bowl update (1:01:00).

