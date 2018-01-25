DDFP: Willie McGinest, Josh McCown and Tre Boston

Dave Dameshek is once again joined by USC Trojans and Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest, who breaks down the New England Patriots' come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (3:00) and how teams prepare during the two weeks leading up to big game (36:30). Willie also told Shek about his conversation with Tom Brady after his great performance in the AFC Championship Game (5:22). Next, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown kibitzed with Shek about his season with the team and the charitable work he has been doing off the field (45:50). Lastly, Los Angeles Chargers safety Tre Boston sat down with Shek for a few minutes to preview SB LII since he played both the Eagles and Patriots this season (1:00:55).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: