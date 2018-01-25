Cardinals to hire Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator

New Cardinals head man Steve Wilks, a defensive-minded coach, has pegged Mike McCoy to run his offense in Arizona.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that McCoy and the team are working out a deal this week to make him the Cardinals' new offensive coordinator.

McCoy, who was the head coach of the Chargers from 2013 to 2016, was in charge of a Denver Broncos' offense this past season until he was fired in November. Denver ultimately finished tied for 17th in the league with 324.1 total yards per game.

In other Wilks coaching staff news Thursday, Rapoport reported the Cardinals will retain up-and-coming quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.