Cardinals hire Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator

New Cardinals head man Steve Wilks, a defensive-minded coach, has pegged Mike McCoy to run his offense in Arizona.

McCoy was named the Cardinals' new offensive coordinator.

McCoy, who was the head coach of the Chargers from 2013 to 2016, was in charge of the Denver Broncos' offense this past season until he was fired in November. The Broncos ultimately finished tied for 17th in the league with 324.1 total yards per game.

The Cardinals also confirmed Al Holcomb as its defensive coordinator and Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator.

In other Wilks coaching staff news, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Cardinals will retain up-and-coming quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.