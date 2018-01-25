LeGarrette Blount in straight enemy mode vs. Patriots

LeGarrette Blount spent most of the past four seasons with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowls. He likely built a lot of great relationships.

But when the big game comes next weekend, and he faces his old team with his new Philadelphia Eagles team in Super Bowl LII, none of that matters.

New England, he said, is the enemy.

"Straight enemy mode," Blount emphasized to reporters Thursday. "Ain't no friends. Ain't no homies. None of that. We know ... We know what we're going to do. They know what they're going to do. We both have the same goal in mind. There aren't any hard feelings, it just is what it is."

Blount had the best season of his eight-year career with the Pats in 2016, rushing for 1,161 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns. In three-plus seasons with the team, he scored 35 touchdowns.

Blount made sure to let media know he's grateful for the role Bill Belichick gave him, particularly when the coach plucked him from floundering with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2014 season. But Blount won't have time for pleasantries during the Super Bowl. He's there strictly to beat his old team.

"I play for the Eagles now," Blount said, via NJ.com. "I don't play for the Patriots, anymore. I don't watch the Patriots. I don't care about the Patriots. I just focus on what we need to do put us in the best position to win this game. I had a great time there last year, but, last year is last year."