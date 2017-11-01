Eagles vs. Patriots Super Bowl game facts

Nick of time: If Nick Foles leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, he would become the first quarterback to begin the season as a backup and lead his team to a Lombardi Trophy sinceâ¦ his Super Bowl LII counterpart, Tom Brady (in 2001).

Did you know?: Prior to the Eagles this season, eight teams have won a conference championship by 30+ points in the Super Bowl era. Those teams are 2-6 in the Super Bowl.