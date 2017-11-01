Eagles vs. Patriots Super Bowl game facts

Brady be good: Entering Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady has played in 7 Super Bowls. The entire Eagles 53-man roster has a combined 7 games of Super Bowl experience.
History in the making: If the Patriots win Super Bowl LII, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will have twice as many playoff wins as any other head coach/starting quarterback combination in NFL history.
Beware the Eagles: None of New Englandâs prior 7 Super Bowl opponents boasted both a top 5 scoring offense and a top 5 scoring defense, as this Eagles team does (#3 offense, #4 defense).