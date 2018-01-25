Jay Ajayi (ankle) limited in Thursday's Eagles practice

The Philadelphia Eagles head into Super Bowl LII practices relatively healthy, but there are some eyes monitoring the status of Jay Ajayi's ankle.

The running back was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of the ailment. The team, which did not practice earlier this week, listed him as a full participant in Wednesday's estimation.

Ajayi hasn't been a stranger to injury reports this season, popping up with knee issues throughout the season and most recently in the week leading up to the Eagles' Divisional Round game against the Atlanta Falcons. The ankle issue, though, is a new development worth following in the days leading up to the big game against the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.

The only other Eagles to pop up on Thursday's injury report were running back Kenjon Barner, who missed the workout because of an illness, and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, who practiced fully despite a hamstring injury.