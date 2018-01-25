Pats WR Danny Amendola has a framed Eagles jersey in his house

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The star Pats WR was a member of the Eagles practice squad back in 2009.

2. Jalen Ramsey says he doesn't have the blueprint on how to stop Tom Brady.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey on how to beat Tom Brady: "Play man, put some pressure on him, mix it up. I don't know because we didn't beat them. I don't know." â Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 24, 2018

3. Yesterday, we told you about the Super Bowl team each state is rooting for. Today, check out each state's most popular player.

4. Could Tom Brady's dominance this season be a bad thing?