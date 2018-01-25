Pats WR Danny Amendola has a framed Eagles jersey in his house

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The star Pats WR was a member of the Eagles practice squad back in 2009.
Who's who. #nfl #allwork #hellaBLESSED pic.twitter.com/KXQpQ92KCbâ Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) December 26, 2017
2. Jalen Ramsey says he doesn't have the blueprint on how to stop Tom Brady.
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey on how to beat Tom Brady: "Play man, put some pressure on him, mix it up. I don't know because we didn't beat them. I don't know."â Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 24, 2018
3. Yesterday, we told you about the Super Bowl team each state is rooting for. Today, check out each state's most popular player.
End Around: Carson Wentz and Tom Brady are kings of NFL merch mountain, @DanHanzus writes https://t.co/94OZatR8Hv pic.twitter.com/uVDIsYWscNâ Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 25, 2018
4. Could Tom Brady's dominance this season be a bad thing?
Tom Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this seasonâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2018
No player to lead the NFL in pass yards has ever won the Super Bowl in that season (0-5 record)
Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Rich Gannon, Kurt Warner & Dan Marino all lost in the Super Bowl after leading NFL in pass yards pic.twitter.com/l2Nx2fmRWK