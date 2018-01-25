Game Theory & Money: What to look for in Super Bowl LII

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith are waiting to preview Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles until next week, but this week they broke down which players are most likely to win the MVP Award, which team will likely score first, who will have more turnovers, and even the coin toss odds for the big game in Minnesota.

» How Nick Foles and the Eagles' passing game found success against the Vikings last week (1:30)

» Where were the Patriots able to attack the Jaguars defense? (7:45)

» The most likely outcome for the coin toss (15:00)

» Score prediction for halftime of Super Bowl LII (23:00)

» Who typically wins the Super Bowl MVP Award? (33:20)

» If the Jaguars and Vikings faced off in a "third place" game this week, which team would win? (38:00)

