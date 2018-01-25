Marlon Humphrey arrested on suspicion of stealing $15 charger

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey was arrested earlier this month by University of Alabama police on misdemeanor harassment and theft charges, according to records obtained by NFL.com.

Humphrey, a former Alabama player, was arrested Jan. 13 on suspicion of harassment and stealing a charger listed at $15 in value, according to the police report.

"Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his," the Ravens said in a statement. "Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation."

Humphrey, who was a First-Team All-American with the Crimson Tide in 2016, was selected 16th overall by the Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started in five of the 16 games he appeared in with the Ravens this season, recording 34 tackles and two interceptions.