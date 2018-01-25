Highlights, fun moments from 2018 Pro Bowl practice

While the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LII, the majority of the NFL's remaining stars are spending the week in Orlando, Florida, practicing for Sunday's Pro Bowl.
Judging by the videos, images and quotes circulating social media, it still looks like it's an entertaining time.
Here's a look at some fun moments from Pro Bowl practice on Thursday:
#ProBowl practice 2ï¸â£ saw @DangeRussWilson mic'd up in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/XfmtqwrR5aâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
.@MarkIngram22 + @camjordan94 lead the way at NFC practice!#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/sUyeoupynRâ NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
A well-deserved honor for our guys. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/aPFTQ2o6KUâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 25, 2018
What is @VonMiller up to?!? ï¿½ï¿½â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 25, 2018
Tune in to the #ProBowlSkills showdown tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT on @ESPN to find out.
ï¿½ï¿½: Logan Bowles/@NFL pic.twitter.com/oV0jQktTqb
Day 2 of the #ProBowl is underway! pic.twitter.com/vGiScILe8nâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2018
Day 2ï¸â£ of #ProBowl practice.â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ | Seahawks pic.twitter.com/geDVQOHjMA
.@MelvinIngram, @RussellOkung and @Keenan13Allen checking in from Day âï¸ of #ProBowl practice ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/vkUw7xmOiiâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
NFC RBs ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@TG3II, @MarkIngram22 + @A_kamara6 checking in! #ProBowlâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ » SnapTheRams pic.twitter.com/cESb61PnkQ
.@drewbrees brought the whole family to Orlando!#ProBowl #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SQ8k6mâ NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
âI am going to take you down in ONE SECOND!â @camjordan94 wasnât having it ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Play60 #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/i4mDg6VQ6Fâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2018
When @CamHeyward wants the ball, you give @CamHeyward the ball... ï¿½ï¿½#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/nr7hIoJ42Nâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/x3QHMrr9SRâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
Too much sauce ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/7BbZyfUiyWâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
Views from day âï¸ #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/0diP2dYNCUâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) January 25, 2018
Getting in on some @nflplay60 fun with @TG3II + @KingTutt_chdown!#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/OM6OjBZI6Wâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2018
Bolt fam repping here in Orlando â¡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TCYT3XeUBzâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ & young ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/6REUnqaVbnâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 25, 2018
What's better than an @AB84 deep ball?â NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
An @AB84 deep ball. In slow motion! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/qt39sqZ409
View all comments