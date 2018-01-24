Rob Gronkowski listed on injury report with concussion

The New England Patriots listed their first injury report ahead of next week's Super Bowl LII showdown with the Eagles, and while the report was just based on a practice projection, it did provide an update on Rob Gronkowski's status.

Gronkowski was listed as "did not participate" due to a concussion on the report. The Patriots did not practice Wednesday, so the listing is a projection on what would have occurred if they had.

This marks the first time that Gronkowski officially was listed with a concussion since Sunday's win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. The All-Pro tight end exited the game in the first half with what at the time was called a "head injury" after enduring a big hit from Jacksonville safety Barry Church.

Gronkowski will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being permitted to play in the Super Bowl. So get ready for plenty more updates on his status as we get closer to Feb. 4.