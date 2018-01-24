See which team each state is rooting for in Super Bowl LII

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. A lot of states are rooting for the underdog this year.

Fun fact: Eagles QB Carson Wentz was raised in North Dakota.

North Dakota is the only non New England-area state rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl, data shows https://t.co/am66NIrRak pic.twitter.com/HqVrwSxmMu â WDAY TV News (@WDAYnews) January 24, 2018

2. These two MVP candidates kept NFL Twitter buzzing this season.

Twitter says Tom Brady was most tweeted about NFL player during 2017 season with over 3 million mentions. Carson Wentz was second with 2 million. â mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 24, 2018

3. This Massachusetts bakery heard about a Philly donut shop banning Boston creme donuts, so they responded by exiling all Philadelphia cream cheese.

A Massachusetts bakery is banning Philadelphia cream cheese in honor of the #Patriots. https://t.co/oke9ZcCYap pic.twitter.com/qFTtDBPZ5z â The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 23, 2018

4. Here's some valuable insight from Bill Belichick the G.O.A.T.