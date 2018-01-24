See which team each state is rooting for in Super Bowl LII

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. A lot of states are rooting for the underdog this year.

Fun fact: Eagles QB Carson Wentz was raised in North Dakota.

2. These two MVP candidates kept NFL Twitter buzzing this season.

3. This Massachusetts bakery heard about a Philly donut shop banning Boston creme donuts, so they responded by exiling all Philadelphia cream cheese.

4. Here's some valuable insight from Bill Belichick the G.O.A.T.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0