Josh McCown on 2018: If I don't retire, 'hopefully' I'm in New York

Josh McCown

Quarterback, New York Jets

Born: July 4, 1979

Experience: 15 NFL seasons

Interview by Jeremy Bergman | Jan. 23, 2018

[The hand injury] is doing good, really well. Not so bad. [Jan. 24] will be six weeks, so almost in the clear and getting a lot better.

Super disappointing, obviously. You're fighting to kind of get things going and you're right there in the thick of the hunt, and for it to go that way, it was a heartbreaker. But it happens. It's part of the business, but it was difficult accepting that. For myself, as an older player, when the season ends like that, it probably hits a little harder than normal because you just understand the window that you're in. The things that we'd overcome to kind of get where we were, for it to end like that was a bummer.

It was just as a group, we came together and coach (Todd) Bowles did a great job of galvanizing us around his vision of what he thought we could be and just believing in ourselves. For us to, as we approached the season, (hear) the outside narrative, the prognostication that you're not going to be very good, I think was also a thing that pushed us even more to the center with one another and really allowed us to come together even more. So I think that's what made it special. I think that, for me, the more we grew like that, the more comfortable I felt as a player. I think that's what helped me, more than anything. Just my relationship with the other guys was what helped me play at the level I played at.

It was awesome (to be named team MVP). It was humbling. Like I said, one of the things I felt helped me play at the level I did was the guys around me in the locker room. I don't mean just the offense, either. I mean the team collectively, the chemistry that we have. For them to vote me the MVP of the team was special for me, especially going into that situation as a new guy, first year on the team. So it meant a lot.

[The QB room dynamic] changed because they continued to grow and get better, and it shaped our relationship. It was fun working with those guys. Christian (Hackenberg) and Bryce (Petty) are excellent, young guys, as far as their character, their work ethic and the things that you have to have to play this position. So they're growing and learning.

For them, it was learning a new offense. We all got in there together and studied hard. More than anything, it was just trying to show them my process and encourage them to develop their process. What it takes for you to feel ready on Sunday. So giving them little tidbits here and there. But the best thing they did, I think, was ask questions. They never shied away from, "Hey man, why do you do this? What do you look at when you go through this? Your weekly routine, why do you do this over this?" So it was great for me to be able to share those things with them and just to watch them implement those things. I appreciated that.

[Hackenberg] went through a change in coordinators, so that was tough. More than anything, I think what could be beneficial for Christian moving forward is reps, just continued reps and progress. I think he did take some steps through the offseason and even through camp and got some quality reps in the preseason and stuff like that. But more than anything, just blocking out the ... As a player, when you're trying to build a career for yourself, you have to be careful to put these kind of timelines on things. Everybody grows and learns at a different pace and experiences at a different rate. I think, for him, at his pace, it's coming for him. As he fights for, as every young guy does, more consistency, that'll be the key. That'll be the biggest area of growth for him is to be able to play more consistent, day in and day out, because he can throw the ball at a high level. Just drawing that up and being more consistent.

We'll see what comes down the road. I'm just trying to manage this next offseason, but I'm certainly open to [coaching], being exposed to a lot of football over 16 years and a lot of offensive football. It's definitely something that I think at some point will be in my future. I have kids at home and boys that I'm wanting to watch play ball, so I don't know how quickly I'll jump into that. But definitely, I could see myself doing that at some point.

The Jets are going to be getting a guy (in OC Jeremy Bates) that's detailed, that is passionate about the game and that has a very high football IQ. He grew up in the sport -- his dad was a coach -- and he loves it. He understands offensive football, knows all the ins and outs and all aspects of it at a very high level, so I think they'll be getting someone that can continue to help take this team where it's trying to go. We'll see what happens.

No (comment on John Morton's firing). I'll leave that up for coach Bowles. Coach Bowles is going to run the team and manage the players and coaches as best as he can and as he sees fit. He makes the decision and you go with it, so it's a tough part about this business.

I'll say this: I'm still going through [if I'll play next year] as far as with my family. It's hard to finish the season like that, to do the things that we did and then to kind of have it end abruptly with injuries is a bummer. I think, for me, I'll continue to talk with my family and we'll see where it leads us.

It'll be hard not to want to play next year. That's for sure. We'll see what the Jets say, but hopefully that's in New York.

My role is I'm a part of the Players Coalition. It's a growing group of players led by Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins to come together in light of so much attention drawn to the social justice aspect of our society and the effect that some of these things are having on communities that our players come from. Anquan asked me to go do a visit in Washington D.C. two seasons ago to discuss the things that we can do to help. Whether it's police-community relations or whether it's criminal justice reform and/or educational and economic development, those things. We talked in D.C., we had a lot of good meetings and what we understood is, the undercurrent was to go affect state and local legislatures. That's your best move. For us as players in our different cities, it was, what can we do to come alongside the people who are working these issues and lend our platform and to leverage it to help get things done? That's really what we are as players, and my interest in it is a human interest of just wanting to see things get better. These are issues that affect all of us, but that they're affecting a lot of the communities that a lot of my teammates are from. So when you look at it in that regard, if it's bothering one teammate, then it should bother us all and we should want to help it get better.

It was an honor for [Jets CEO Christopher Johnson] to do that, to come alongside us. It was a special moment, one of the more special moments for me in my career was watching him go around the locker room and ask guys if it was OK if he stood with them, and we locked arms together and all these things. Last month, we did a "Listen and Learn" tour where we went down to the Bronx, and we actually went to some public hearings. We sat with the Bronx defenders and we listened to the issues that they're faced with in that community. Mr. Johnson was there for basically the whole day, listening there with us.

[Johnson] hass met with us over and over again, listening to the issues that guys bring up and hearing the heart behind what guys want to see get done. He's leveraged the opportunity for us to effect change. He's leveraged that with his platform, and he's allowed us to use our platform as players. So I can't say enough about what he's done. It's been incredible. Like I said, it's been an honor to call him my owner.

The Patriots are going to play great situational football. They always do, so you have to beat them at that game. You have to understand matchups and you have to take advantage of them, understand how they're going to attack you and then in the moment, in those situations, you have to be at your best because they do such a great job with it. So I think that's the two key points. [The Eagles] have to be excellent at situational football and they have to win the matchups, the one-on-one matchups.

It's hard, after spending time in the Jets organization this past year, it's really hard to pick the Patriots [to win the Super Bowl]. We'll see if I come around. I have to let some time go by, but I'm really excited about what Philly has done this year. I think they've been awesome. I think it's going to be a great game.