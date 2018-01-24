Jerry Jones reiterates Jason Garrett not on 'hot seat'

As the coaching carousel starts to wind down in late January, one high-profile H.B.C. is staying off the market for the foreseeable future.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear Tuesday that Jason Garrett is safe from the chopping block heading into his eighth full season shepherding Jones' team.

"It's fair for you to ask," Jones told prying reporters at Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, "but he's not on my hot seat."

The owner added for good measure, "I would like for Jason to repeat as Coach of the Year within 24 months. He's capable of doing that if we do good next year, be Coach of the Year twice in 24 months. That would be great."

Jones has expressed confidence in Garrett ever since Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16; the owner told scribes immediately following their loss to Seattle, "I feel good about out head coach." The Cowboys narrowly missed a spot in the postseason, finishing at 9-7 despite losing star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games because of suspension.

Dallas has made few changes at the top of its leadership so far, eschewing upheaval at offensive or defensive coordinator (Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli, respectively) for position coaching hires. Jones confirmed the Cowboys hired former Seahawks DC Kris Richard to be their secondary coach and longtime wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal as their WR coach.

Garrett has had far more staying power than any of his predecessors under Jones, and it will likely take a major letdown (i.e. missing the postseason with a stacked roster next season) for the owner to consider axing one of his longtime employees.