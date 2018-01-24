Giants hiring James Bettcher as defensive coordinator

It didn't take long for Pat Shurmur to make his first big decision.

The New York Giants are hiring James Bettcher to be their defensive coordinator, a source informed NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bettcher, most recently the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, was also a top candidate to fill the Tennessee Titans' DC vacancy. He guided a Cardinals defense that ranked sixth in total yards per game this past season but 19th in scoring.

The 39-year-old Bettcher has moved fairly quickly up the coaching ranks, breaking into the NFL in 2012 as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts. He then followed Bruce Arians to Arizona, where he initially coached outside linebackers before taking over as the DC for the past three seasons.

This will be the first time Shurmur and Bettcher work together. They'll be looking to retool a Giants defense that ranked 31st in total defense and 27th in scoring under Steve Spagnuolo. Just two years ago, the Giants ranked second in scoring and 10th in total defense.