Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl sit down with Josh Allen

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview a few of the most intriguing prospects in the 2018 NFL draft class. Quarterbacks Josh Allen (1:36), Luke Falk (16:52) and Mason Rudolph (23:09) dive into the X & O's with the guys while potential first-round defensive end Marcus Davenport (30:07) explains how basketball helps him rush the passer. Stay tuned to Move the Sticks presented by the Ford F-Series as Bucky and DJ bring you interviews from Mobile, Alabama, all week long.