DDFP: Championship round recap & 2018 QB changes

Dave Dameshek is joined by Colleen Wolfe and Gregg Rosenthal to recap the AFC and NFC Championship Games and discuss both of their experiences being in Philadelphia for the Eagles' victory (14:07). Then, in a wild, "Freaky Sunday" situation, Colleen and Gregg switch fandoms and advocate for the other's team (18:07). Also, Gregg and Colleen weigh in on Shek's prediction regarding the amount of QB changes he expects in 2018, debating how the Championship round results will ultimately affect this exercise (32:50). Plus, Shek talks with The Athletic's Mark Kaboly about the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighting Le'Veon Bell's future, the coaching changes and Mike Mitchell's reputation (1:00:25).

