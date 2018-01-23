Tennis Star Genie Bouchard and Twitter Date are Headed to Super Bowl LII

  • By Daniel Greco
Social media -- the Millennial generation's gateway to love. While finding a date on Twitter is difficult, University of Missouri student John Goehrke took his shot during Super Bowl LI.

Goehrke made a wager with tennis star Genie Bouchard that the Patriots would come back, and defeat the Falcons. At the time of the agreement, the Patriots were trailing 21-0. Bouchard agreed to the deal and as you know, the Pats had a comeback for the ages.

Roughly a week later, Bouchard held up the end of her deal, and they went out to a Brooklyn Nets game.

Even though it might have seemed like a one-time date, last month Goehrke was seen hanging out with Bouchard on her couch.

However, on February 4th, Bouchard and Goehrke are headed to the event that started their relationship.

Someone needs to make Love and Football -- the sequel to this cinematic masterpiece from 2000.

