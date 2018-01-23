Eagles’ Lane Johnson calls Tom Brady the G.O.A.T., wants to dethrone him

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Eagles' OT had high praise for the five-time Super Bowl champion, but he wants to hand Brady a rare L.

2. Speaking of the G.O.A.T., here's a visual of how dominant he and other elite AFC QBs have been over the last 15 years.

3. Ricky Jean Francois: Patriots DT by day, ornithologist by night.

4. Special measures are being taken to protect Tom Brady's Super Bowl LII jersey.

