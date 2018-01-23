Eagles’ Lane Johnson calls Tom Brady the G.O.A.T., wants to dethrone him

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Eagles' OT had high praise for the five-time Super Bowl champion, but he wants to hand Brady a rare L.
Lane Johnson said it's time for "pretty boy" Tom Brady to knocked from his throne https://t.co/ewXRsoGFTLâ Shutdown Corner (@YahooSportsNFL) January 22, 2018
2. Speaking of the G.O.A.T., here's a visual of how dominant he and other elite AFC QBs have been over the last 15 years.
This graphic by @NFL is a reminder of just how dominant a handful of AFC QBs have been in recent years. By comparison, only Eli Manning and Russell Wilson have multiple Super Bowl appearances for NFC during this span, with two each. pic.twitter.com/5VjuPd0SbMâ Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 23, 2018
3. Ricky Jean Francois: Patriots DT by day, ornithologist by night.
#Patriots Ricky Jean Francois was asked what he knows about the Eagles, without revealing too much:â Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 22, 2018
âTheyâre a bird.â
4. Special measures are being taken to protect Tom Brady's Super Bowl LII jersey.
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey will be under high security â report https://t.co/hcOcHTJro5â Chicago News Wire (@WireChicago) January 23, 2018