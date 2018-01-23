Pats will wear their white road jerseys for Super Bowl LII

The Patriots have elected to go with their white road jerseys for Super Bowl LII. New England will be playing as the "home" team, so they got first pick on which jersey color they wanted to wear for the big game.

The NFC's Eagles will be the away team and get to call the coin toss. The AFC and NFC alternate between who is the home team and away team each year, regardless of the stadium they play in. Even if the Vikings had advanced and become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, they would've had to play as the "away" team.

The Patriots were wearing their white road jerseys when they overcame a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. They even donned the white unis in their Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Eagles in 2005 and their thrilling victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

It's not only the Pats who have had success wearing white, NFL Research has broken down the correlation between jersey colors and win-loss records in the Super Bowl.

So, it makes sense why Tom Brady & Co. are choosing to wear the same jersey that was a part of some of the dynasty's biggest moments.

If the Patriots do complete the "Blitz for Six," I'm sure Brady and team security will put his precious threads in a safe place.