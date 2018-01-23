Alberto Riveron, head of NFL officiating, to return in '18

Alberto Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, will return for the 2018 season, an NFL spokesman confirmed to NFL.com on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Riveron, who is wrapping up his first season as the head of the league officiating, has the support of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Riveron took over after the NFL's former head of officiating, Dean Blandino, left for Fox Sports last year.

Riveron has helped oversee the league's transition to a centralized review system to assist referees making calls on replay. Riveron, a former on-field NFL official, has final say on all calls that are reviewed on replayed from the league's command center in New York.

His first season in the new role hasn't been without its share of questionable calls and continued confusion over the catch rule.

A no-catch ruling on an apparent Zach Miller touchdown for the Bears against the Saints in October drew criticism, as did a call that took away a TD from Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins against the Panthers in November.

A reversed touchdown reception by Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin during a December loss to the Patriots also generated plenty of discussion, with Bills owner Terry Pegula among those who questioned the decision. A no-TD catch ruling on a reviewed play involving Steelers tight end Jesse James against the Patriots last month also led to plenty of questions about the catch rule.