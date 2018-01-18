Takeo Spikes: It takes more than words to bridge divides

A letter from NFL legend Takeo Spikes:

I've played in five cities in the U.S., on both coasts and in middle-America. I've seen how united Americans of all colors and backgrounds can be. I've heard the cheers and shouts in unison -- thousands of people united across races and backgrounds. We're powerful when we get behind something we care about.

Every game, every week, Americans cheer for their teams. You stand up and cheer for us as players too. And I believe players have a responsibility to stand up for America. Our America is better than police brutality, better than anger and divisiveness, better than the callous disregard for the value of black life. There's real social, economic and educational inequality in America that must be addressed.

It takes more than words to bridge divides. It takes real action and resources at scale. The NFL has the scale to make a difference in these issues and the responsibility to do so.

America is all colors, and united together is our only hope to create a better future for our children. I support the Players Coalition because united is powerful!