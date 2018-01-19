Letter from Nate Boyer: We can all be social justice advocates

A letter from NFL legend and former Green Beret Nate Boyer:

Social justice to me is quite simple: fairness among all people. ALL PEOPLE: rich, poor, black, white, left, right. To be fair means that I must do what I can in any situation to truly gain perspective from every vantage point, playing devil's advocate even against my own views. It's important to understand in this day and age how fixated we seem to be on putting each other in boxes, and then slapping a label on that box. But God forbid anyone ever label us though right? Patriotism is not exclusive to people with conservative values, just as being open-minded is not reserved for those with liberal ones. We can all be both of those things, no matter where on the political spectrum we may land.

I have been all over the world and worked with all kinds of people. I've found above all else that the one thing we have in common is that we're all just human beings running around this spinning ball of chaos, trying to capture moments of happiness. I try to do the same thing everyday, and if I can help other people capture a moment now and again -- especially those that don't seem to capture them on a regular basis -- then I'm all in for that. That's one simple way that I can continue to serve my country, and fight for those that can't fight for themselves.

Sports have been a powerful and unifying pastime for at least 2,794 years. In 776 B.C., a truce was called before the Olympic games in ancient Greece so that athletes and spectators could travel in peace from neighboring countries, and the host city wouldn't be attacked. Sports brought people together then, so it can and should unify us now. I challenge all of us to not just fight for our own rights, but to fight for someone else's, maybe even someone we don't necessarily see eye to eye with. Unity is what our country desperately needs right now, and many like me who wore the camouflage are starved for it. You can make a choice everyday to treat your neighbor with love and respect. None of us are perfect. We're all incredibly flawed, but we're also incredibly capable of being social justice advocates.

De Oppresso Liber