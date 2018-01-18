Willie McGinest: Vital that youth understand power of education

A letter from NFL Network's Willie McGinest:

I'm sure the more men -- former or current NFL players -- you talk to, the more you will find that most of us come from adverse situations and complicated backgrounds, with difficult and trying upbringings. The environment most of us were raised in wasn't ideal and was full of many distractions and roadblocks that could have steered us in the wrong direction. For many, it did just that. But despite the trials and tribulations of growing up in the inner city or non-conventional households, I found it very motivating and inspirational when I saw men come back to the neighborhood. Many were men who grew up down the street from me and faced the same challenges. It was rewarding, even as kids and young adults, to see these people return with a different outlook on life and, in my eyes, live successfully and have "made it." They were able to graduate and get their degrees from major universities, play the sport they spent their entire life playing, and earn a living that could provide for their entire families. When they came back to share their experiences, it showed us that another world existed, one that was full of possibilities. I was instantly sold.

The power of getting outside of a tough environment and mental state of mind, coupled with seeing first-hand what the world had to offer, was life-changing. It not only motivated me to strive to do better in life, but also to become successful, so I could come back home and deliver the same message and motivate -- and perhaps save -- as many kids as possible. I wanted to let them know that the power of an education and an understanding of what the world has to offer could change their lives for the better too.

I believe it's vital that this message is delivered to our youth, boys and girls alike, regardless of their dreams and aspirations. If they focus and sacrifice, anything is possible. Growing up, I went to many funerals and saw many peers get shipped off to prison, and I decided that would never be me. I vowed that I'd do everything in my power to help others do the same. Sports and education were my ticket to a better life, and I stress to kids in the community that education is the road map to success. Whatever the dream, anything can be achieved with drive and determination. Where I grew up, being successful was defined by simply being alive and graduating high school. My goal is to continue to change the narrative in my community and communities across the country, and to inspire all youth to leap any and all obstacles that stand in their way. I want them to continue to chase and achieve their dreams, and ultimately know that every dream is attainable.