The Eagles are Embracing the Underdog Role

Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to the Super Bowl!

Entering the postseason, the Eagles were the number one seed in the NFC, but without QB Carson Wentz, many NFL pundits perceived them to be underdogs.

In the Divisional Round matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles weren't expected to come out of the game with a victory. However, the Eagles' defense held Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in check, and they came away with the win, 15-10.

After their victory, Eagles OT Lane Johnson walked around the field wearing a dog mask to signify that they were underdogs. Fans who saw Johnson wearing his dog mask made sure to purchase their own before the NFC Championship game.

In the NFC Championship game, with the outstanding play of QB Nick Foles, the Eagles took down the Vikings, 38-7, to advance to the Super Bowl. For the third time in the Eagles history, they are headed to the big game, however, for the third time this postseason, they will be the underdog.