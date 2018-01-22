Senior Bowl: Shaquem Griffin determined to impress scouts

Mobile, Ala. -- One of the most unique storylines in Reese's Senior Bowl history will play out this week as UCF LB Shaquem Griffin looks to prove to dozens of NFL scouts that he can play in the NFL with only one hand. The former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year received a late invitation to the annual all-star game, and is determined to make the very most of it.

"As long as I'm going fast and making plays, they're going to forget how many hands I have," he said.

Griffin, the twin brother of Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin, lost his left hand to an amputation at age 4, necessitated by a pre-natal condition known as Amniotic Band Syndrome. His journey from the youth leagues to college star, and the role his twin brother played in it, made him one of college football's most inspiring stories the last two years.

"The only thing I can do is play hard and see if I can change some guys minds," he added.

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said he believes Griffin's floor as a draft prospect -- a worst-case, baseline pro expectation -- is as an outstanding special teams player. He said Monday night that he intends to show NFL teams the versatility to play almost anywhere in Senior Bowl practices this week, as a pass rusher, off-the-ball linebacker, or defensive back. He was a pass-rushing linebacker at UCF, but is undersized for that role in the NFL.

Shaquill Griffin, who played with his brother at UCF, was a third-round pick of the Seahawks last year and became a starter.

"If I get drafted higher than him, he's going to hear about it for the rest of his life," Shaquem joked.

SENIOR BOWL NOTES

Wyoming QB Josh Allen is one of the top attractions at the Senior Bowl this week, but as a small-school prospect whose production fell off in his final college season, he believes he's got much to prove in Mobile.

"I'm going to prove I belong. There's a lot of skepticism about the type of the player I am and where I come from at Wyoming, obviously," Allen said. "I'm getting out here with the best of the best to show I can make all the throws, and understand offenses in the NFL."

Allen is considered a potential first-round pick, although he struggled for much of the 2017 season. ...

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield won't arrive for the Senior Bowl until Tuesday, as reported by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield will miss the annual weigh-in Tuesday morning but is expected to be ready for the North squad practice. ... Maine OL Jamil Demby has been added to the North roster to replace Western Michigan's Chukwuma Okorafor. ... Senior Bowl players will wear GPS-tracking chips beginning this year, a technology which will provide coaches with additional information about their practice performances. ... Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, who will miss practices due to an injury, will nevertheless stay in Mobile for a couple days to go through the weigh-in and conduct interviews.

