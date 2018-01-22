James Harrison Celebrated the Pats' Victory by Working Out

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yeah the Pats won the AFC Championship, but James Harrison knows those weights aren't gonna lift themselves.

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 22, 2018 at 3:12am PST

2. The sons of two Hall of Famers will face each other in Super Bowl LII.

Congrats to Gold Jackets Howie Long and Jackie Slater and their sons (Chris and Matthew) who will play in #SBLII pic.twitter.com/HBys2naPej â Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 22, 2018

3. Were the Vikings drained from the euphoria of the Minneapolis Miracle?

This nugget from @NFLResearch seems mighty appropriate right about now... Last 5 teams to win a walkoff playoff game lost next game that postseason by an average of 23 points. More specificsâ¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XDKCXWiZOv â Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 22, 2018

4. This child got a crazy Jags-themed haircut prior to the AFC championship game. I hope this kid rocks this haircut with pride today, the 2017 Jaguars did far better than anyone expected.