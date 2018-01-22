James Harrison Celebrated the Pats' Victory by Working Out

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yeah the Pats won the AFC Championship, but James Harrison knows those weights aren't gonna lift themselves.

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

2. The sons of two Hall of Famers will face each other in Super Bowl LII.

3. Were the Vikings drained from the euphoria of the Minneapolis Miracle?

4. This child got a crazy Jags-themed haircut prior to the AFC championship game. I hope this kid rocks this haircut with pride today, the 2017 Jaguars did far better than anyone expected.

