Tom Brady pumped to go to Minnesota for Super Bowl

Minnesota won't be hosting their hometown Vikings in the Super Bowl. Instead, perhaps fans can embrace a five-time Super Bowl champion with some local ties?

Tom Brady explained on WEEI on Monday his connection to Minnesota.

"My mom [Galynn] grew up in central Minnesota, a small town called Browerville," Brady said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "My grandparents lived there, and my grandma died of multiple sclerosis quite a few years ago. She was in a nursing home and my grandpa was a farmer; he was a dairy farmer, had a lot of cows and he farmed corn.

"So every year we would go back in the summer and spend weeks. We'd go fishing in the summer, ice fishing in the winter, and milk the cows with my grandpa and just kind of tend to the farm. It was a great experience for me, [being] born in California."

Brady is set for his eighth Super Bowl when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Pats QB played Super Bowls in Houston twice, Arizona twice, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

The game in Minnesota will bring a more home-feel for the four-time Super Bowl MVP.

"I've always felt a connection to Minnesota. It will be fun because my uncles live there, my cousins. We were just back there last year when my grandpa passed away," Brady said. "It's just a great place. It's really special to go back there. The last time we played in Minnesota [Week 2 of the 2014 season], I had a lot of people come; a lot of family and extended family. So it will be a lot of great support there in Minnesota too."