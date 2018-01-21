Empire State Building shows its Patriots, Eagles colors

Perhaps it's a subtle commentary on the state of the Giants and Jets or maybe it's just a way to capitalize on the biggest sporting event of the year.

Either way, it seems strange the Empire State Building would want to remind New Yorkers that the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Congratulations to the @Patriots and the @Eagles, The AFC and NFC Champions! In honor of their upcoming trip to the big game our lights are now shining in their colors. Who will you be cheering for on February 4th? pic.twitter.com/IsDZLLbrmG â Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 22, 2018

The skyline light show certainly has some flair to it, but it seems mind-boggling that such an iconic New York symbol would be giving props to two teams that are rivals to the the Empire State's three representatives -- the Giants, Jets and Bills.

Whatever the reasoning, the Empire State Building's light czars should think twice before dedicating the Art Deco masterpiece to Patriots blue and red or Eagles green and white on Feb. 4.