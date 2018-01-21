The Patriots are going to the Super Bowl

On Championship Sunday, the Patriots came back from 10 points down in the 4th quarter to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years, by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their No. 2 scoring defense entered Gillette Stadium to face off the Patriots and they did not back down.

For three quarters, the Jaguars had the Patriots on the ropes, thanks to QB Blake Bortles. The 4th year quarterback played one of the best games of his career, completing 23 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown.

Down 20-10 and only 10:56 left in the game, the Jaguars had a 93.2% chance of advancing to the Super Bowl. However, no one told Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Brady and his stitched-up thumb threw for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. The last touchdown, Brady found WR Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone to put them ahead for good.

In two weeks, the Patriots will be at U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.